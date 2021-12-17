CHEYENNE – The sixth annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will be held July 28-31 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Sport Shooters range.
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, along with the Casper Shooters Club, are bringing this nationally recognized shooting sports competition back to Wyoming.
“I look forward to attending this exciting event each summer,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “This annual shooting match is one way we recognize the importance of the safe and proficient use of firearms, while also honoring Wyoming’s forever commitment to the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.”
Competitions like the Governor’s Match require shooters to hit a series of targets at varying ranges and positions with their firearm as they move through a course of fire. They are scored based on a combination of time and accuracy.
The Governor’s Match will be a community based event that allows members of the public to be able to watch some of the world’s best shooters in action. Organizers hope to attract several hundred participants to Casper for a long weekend, and members of the local community are excited to welcome these visitors again.
The last two matches were challenged by both the pandemic and ammunition shortages, but event coordinators are hoping for a big turnaround this year.