CHEYENNE – No need for alarm. That clatter and rattle some households may hear before the coffee is brewed, as early as 6 a.m., is not Santa getting an early start. It’s really mail carriers, hitting the street before the break of dawn in order to get everyone’s packages delivered “in the nick of time.”
To keep their promise to make package delivery a priority, carriers will be out making early morning deliveries in many communities throughout Wyoming.
In addition, the Cheyenne Main Post Office at 4800 Converse Ave. will be open the next two Sundays – Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 – from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to serve customers looking to get holiday gifts to their loved ones on time.
As a reminder, stamps and packaging supplies are available online 24/7 at www.usps.com – where customers can also use their credit or debit card to buy mailing labels for packages and then arrange for free carrier pickup of those items the next business day.
