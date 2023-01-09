Mail disruptions

A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility Nov. 18, 2021, in Boston. Increased package deliveries for Amazon.com are at least partly to blame for recent mail disruptions in Cheyenne.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHEYENNE—Mail disruption continued into the day Monday in Cheyenne, after anonymous reports surfaced that Amazon packages were being prioritized over other mail sent without a barcode.

A United States Postal Service worker in Cheyenne who asked to remain anonymous pointed toward direction from Interim Cheyenne Postmaster Aleicia Dickson to enact “rolling mail,” a process by which packages are prioritized over regular letters and other USPS mail. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was not able to reach Dickson for comment Monday.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

