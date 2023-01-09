...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH. Isolated
wind gusts 85 to 95 MPH are possible along the Interstate 25
corridor in eastern Platte County.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County including
the cities of Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. The strongest winds are
expected during the late morning and early afternoon hours on
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Winds of this magnitude can also
lead to property damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility Nov. 18, 2021, in Boston. Increased package deliveries for Amazon.com are at least partly to blame for recent mail disruptions in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE—Mail disruption continued into the day Monday in Cheyenne, after anonymous reports surfaced that Amazon packages were being prioritized over other mail sent without a barcode.
A United States Postal Service worker in Cheyenne who asked to remain anonymous pointed toward direction from Interim Cheyenne Postmaster Aleicia Dickson to enact “rolling mail,” a process by which packages are prioritized over regular letters and other USPS mail. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was not able to reach Dickson for comment Monday.
Mail that is sent first class does not have a barcode; however, packages sent by Amazon do. Those are often and continuously scanned to show a delivery timeline, meaning they are more traceable. Although unconfirmed, such is believed to be the underlying motivation for high-level direction to deliver packages with a barcode over regular letters sent by way of the USPS.
“This means … an Amazon package is taking precedence over a potential Social Security check (or) a passport. All of these things are important,” an anonymous mail carrier told the WTE Monday. “The reason is that a piece of mail does not have a barcode that can go on a report. There is no accountability.”
Cheyenne’s post office serves as a regional hub for southeast Wyoming, with much of the state’s most rural communities’ mail routed through the capital. In the event of bad weather, local mail sent in places like Rawlins can be hand-canceled and kept within the city, but in good weather, that mail is sent to Cheyenne for automatic sorting at the regional facility.
What effect rolling mail practices have on the entire region remains unclear.
James Boxrud, a Denver-based regional spokesperson for the United States Postal Service, said USPS did briefly close the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Capitol Station Downtown and Airport Station post office locations on Jan. 3 to “assist with mail and package distribution/delivery.”
“We had a large number of packages presented to the city for delivery over the (New Year’s) weekend,” Boxrud said in an email to the WTE on Friday.
Such is not an “unusual occurrence, as we normally receive larger package volumes during the holiday season,” he said. But the mail carrier speaking on the condition of anonymity said that this year, packages did not number significantly more than other years, and that many in the Cheyenne post office have never been directed to roll mail before.
Boxrud said employees were shifted to the Main Office on Converse Avenue from nearby post offices to assist with the distribution and delivery last week only. Those offices are normally closed on Saturday, he said, and were closed Jan. 2 for the federally observed New Year’s Day holiday. It remains unclear why the disruption continued into this week.
“We apologize and pledge to do better. We understand that reliability is a hallmark of the Postal Service, and it remains a priority,” Boxrud said Friday.
The three post office branches are open and operating on their proper schedules, he said. He did add that the Cheyenne post office has 20 job openings, and numerous positions available in all of Wyoming.
Phone call and email requests to Boxrud for further information Monday were not returned. An email request for information from Amazon’s communications team about how, when and where the company’s packages are delivered in Wyoming also was not returned.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.