CHEYENNE – More than 50 Wyoming kids with critical illnesses had pending wishes with the Make-A-Wish Foundation before the coronavirus spread across the U.S. Now, for the safety of the children and families, a majority of those wishes are on hold for the time being.
Cruises, trips to Disney World and tropical vacations will have to wait until the coronavirus threat is mitigated and traveling is safe.
In the meantime, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has organized a Messages of Hope campaign to help keep the kids in high spirits, according to Wish and Communications Coordinator Jenna VonHofe.
“We just want to ensure that our kids are still excited about their wish, and we want to continue to share the hope and joy that a wish can provide for a child,” VonHofe said.
Those interested in participating in the challenge can record a short video, post a picture or write a positive note to post on social media for a child waiting on a wish. In your post, be sure to include the Make-A-Wish social media handles (@MakeAWishWY on Facebook and @MakeAWish_WY on Twitter) and the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting.
For those who choose to post, you can tag two or more friends to help get more people to participate in the challenge.
“Our organization has always been about delivering hope. When we had to postpone all of these wishes, we were looking for a way to create a few moments of joy for our wish kids and their families,” Make-a-Wish Wyoming CEO Morgan Poloncic said in an email. “We are hoping the community can come together to share messages of hope to help us brighten their day and bring a smile to their face.”
The hope is that messages from the community will uplift these kids as they wait for their wish to be granted.
“Our wish kids face a lot of obstacles on a daily basis. Usually, their wish is a brightness of joy throughout what can be a difficult medical journey,” Poloncic said. “Though we still want our wish kids to continue dreaming, we also would like to lift their spirits while their wish is on hold.”
Due to closures and safety restrictions with travel, a majority of Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 56 pending wishes are on hold. Eight of the trips were already planned and ready to go, but they will have to wait until things return to normal. While VonHofe said pushing the trips back was difficult, their main focus right now is on keeping their wish families safe.
And once the coronavirus situation calms down, VonHofe said they plan to start making wishes come true at an “unprecedented rate” to “ensure that no child has to wait even one unnecessary day for their wish to come true.”
For the time being, however, the Make-a-Wish Wyoming staff are counting on members of the community to help make a dark time a little bit brighter for Wyoming kids facing critical illnesses.
“What may take someone a few minutes to record and post could help a child who is facing a very difficult surgery today,” Poloncic said. “It could help give them the strength to push forward and fight their illness. It could brighten their day more than you know.”