...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Thane Krueger poses for a portrait with his mother, Rachael, after being granted a wish for a set of golf clubs by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Thane, 15, is among five out of the six children in his family to have Long QT syndrome, which can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats that could send him into cardiac arrest at any moment. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne native professional golfer Josh Creel prepares to take a swing at a golf simulator during a Make-A-Wish presentation to Thane Krueger on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at The Office Bar and Grill in Cheyenne. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
This set of Callaway golf clubs was gifted to Thane Krueger by the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Friday. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Thane Krueger was granted the wish of a lifetime Friday night, but his family has basked in the kindness of Make-A-Wish Wyoming more than once.
Thane, 15, is among five out of the six children in his family to have Long QT syndrome, which was discovered after genetic testing when he was younger. The heart signaling disorder can cause fast, chaotic heartbeats that could send him into cardiac arrest at any moment, and he can’t reset his own heart rhythm without an external defibrillator.
There are medications and lifestyle changes that can be implemented to decrease the risk of sudden death, but their mother said there is no cure. Rachael Krueger has the condition herself, and she has learned to deal with the risks involved as she’s grown older.
That hasn’t stopped her and her children from living their lives to the fullest, and appreciating their four nominations from Make-A-Wish.
“It does no good to shut yourself off in this world anymore, because you’re missing out on what would be a really good life,” she said. “There should be no fear in it.”
Friday night was Thane’s chance to live life to the fullest, surrounded by his mom, siblings, friends, grandparents and Cheyenne native professional golfer Josh Creel. Thane was given the opportunity to practice his swing at a golf simulator in The Office Bar and Grill and gain tips from Creel, as well as receive a brand new set of Callaway golf clubs and athletic gear.
Another gift will come on Saturday. His dad will return from deployment with the Wyoming Air National Guard, although Rachael said he wanted nothing more than to be there with them in person for the experience.
“I was very grateful, and I was very surprised,” Thane said after finding out his wishes were granted.
His original wish was to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit the museums and see the history there, but the pandemic delayed any plans to leave the state. He said the foundation was very gracious in reaching out and allowing him to redo his wish, which led to the set of golf clubs.
Thane’s grandfather is an avid golfer, and his mom played in high school.
The East High sophomore followed in their footsteps and started to go to Star Valley View Golf Course near Afton as a child, as well as attend a golf summer camp in sixth grade. This is when his passion kicked in.
It’s also where he had his first interaction with the Central High alum who earned a PGA tour card last year. Creel met Thane at a junior clinic to teach students how to golf that was sponsored by Taco John’s, and decided to make a second appearance to gift him with custom wedges from Titleist and spend the evening offering pointers.
Creel was born and raised in Cheyenne, and he said it hit close to home to hear Thane’s story. He said he is always willing to lend a hand to local kids and veterans, and he was curious to see what the teen golfer is made of.
“He looks like he’s got some pretty natural talent,” Creel said. “So, it’s pretty fun.”
This is the third wish granted to the Krueger family over the past four years, and Rachael said it has been incredible to work with the foundation. She was approached a few years ago by a nurse who learned who qualified in the school district, and wanted to give her family a chance.
Her 13-year-old son, Lander, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jorie, have both had their dreams come true, which included a family snowboarding trip to Park City and a camper to travel the nation.
Thane said it has been amazing to see his siblings have their wishes granted, and there are more to come. He said there isn’t pressure to just make one wish, because they get to share their adventures and gifts. He said he couldn’t be more thankful.
The mother of six said she sits back in awe of the blessings, patience and kindness she has seen shine through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and she thanks everyone who has made it possible to experience such joy in all of their lifetimes.
“God forbid something ever did happen, they’ve got these good experiences,” she said.
Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer Jasmine Peters has helped all these hopes come to fruition, and the Krueger family was one of the first she was introduced to. She said it has been a joy to be a part of helping them, and watching the children grow up over the years. Peters said she admires the strength of the military family.
“Each wish is so unique, and every child is so unique,” she said. “I’ve really loved it, and I’m looking forward to the next one.”
