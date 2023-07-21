CHEYENNE – Local 5-year-old Kinsley loves all things Disney. From just 2 years old, Kinsley loved Minnie Mouse and dreamed of experiencing Disney firsthand. In June, Kinsley and her family got to see her Disney dreams come to life after her wish to go to Disneyland was granted, thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming.
Just days after her second birthday in 2020, Kinsley was diagnosed with a tumor and underwent a year of surgeries and chemotherapy, requiring her and her family to make several trips to Denver to receive treatment. Through even her toughest days, Kinsley showed perseverance, bravery and optimism. Now, at 5 years old, Kinsley has been in remission for three years. This past month, Kinsley and her family got to head to Disneyland and meet her favorite characters in person.
Along with Disneyland, part of their family’s wish trip included a day exploring the San Diego Zoo.
When asked what her favorite parts of the trip were, Kinsley was quick to mention the Winnie the Pooh ride (that Disneyland staff let her stay on and ride several times over and over), the Dumbo ride and the red panda at the zoo.
“The whole wish experience reminded us there are really good people in the world who will help support your kid through tough times,” said Jennifer, Kinsley's mom. "It changed our perspective, and it was a dream come true. This wish created lifelong memories for our whole family, and we had a great time watching Kinsley smile, laugh and be free."
