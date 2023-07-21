Kinsley

Kinsley and her family got to experience Disneyland in June. 

CHEYENNE – Local 5-year-old Kinsley loves all things Disney. From just 2 years old, Kinsley loved Minnie Mouse and dreamed of experiencing Disney firsthand. In June, Kinsley and her family got to see her Disney dreams come to life after her wish to go to Disneyland was granted, thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

Just days after her second birthday in 2020, Kinsley was diagnosed with a tumor and underwent a year of surgeries and chemotherapy, requiring her and her family to make several trips to Denver to receive treatment. Through even her toughest days, Kinsley showed perseverance, bravery and optimism. Now, at 5 years old, Kinsley has been in remission for three years. This past month, Kinsley and her family got to head to Disneyland and meet her favorite characters in person. 

