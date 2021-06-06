CHEYENNE – Make-A-Wish Wyoming would like to recognize Sandi Riley for her years of service as a volunteer.
Riley has been helping grant wishes for 10 years this month. Her favorite part of the wish experience is getting to tell the family their wish is granted. She loves getting to know the family and then giving them the great news and seeing all their smiles.
“I have so many wish memories, they are all special, all different, but in the end it’s all about the happiness,” Riley said in a news release.
Riley is a wish mom herself, and she will never forget what Make-A-Wish did for her family. That feeling of gratefulness is what inspires her to continue to help make others going through tough times have some positives. Her advice for new volunteers is “to be patient with the wish family. All families are different and going through a lot, we are there to be positive and bring joy.”
Make-A-Wish Wyoming has been creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses since 1985. In that time, the Wyoming chapter transformed the lives of more than 640 children. Currently, the chapter is in the process of granting 54 wishes across the state and has 57 volunteers.
For more information about the Wyoming chapter and how you can become a volunteer, call 307-234-9474 or visit wyoming.wish.org.