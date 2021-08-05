...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms
possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
CHEYENNE – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Cheyenne area.
These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork, if needed, and celebrating wish milestones along the way.
More than 60 volunteers currently serve wish children across the state, but Laramie County needs more wish granters to keep pace with the number of wish children in the area. Make-A-Wish welcomes wish granters from all over the state at any time. The chapter is working to grant 51 wishes across the state, including the wishes of eight children in Laramie County.
Ideal wish granters are compassionate and creative, with strong communication skills. They share the goal of ensuring that every child and every family enjoy an incredible wish experience.
To learn more about the organization, or to apply to become a wish granter, email Operations Manager Michele Lloyd at mlloyd@wyoming.wish.org or call 307-234-9474. Wish granters must undergo a background check and training session (remote learning opportunities are available).
Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. To be eligible to receive a wish, a child must be between 2½ and 18 years old and have a critical illness that is placing his or her life in jeopardy at the time of the referral. In a national survey, 89% of surveyed health care professionals told Make-A-Wish they believe the wish experience can influence kids’ physical health, while 97% of surveyed families said they saw improvements in their child’s emotional health. To refer a child, visit www.wyoming.wish.org/refer.