CHEYENNE – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is actively seeking wish-granting volunteers in the Cheyenne area.

These volunteers work closely with local wish kids and families as representatives of Make-A-Wish Wyoming. They are involved in many aspects of the wish process, including helping explore the heart of the child’s wish, assisting families with paperwork, if needed, and celebrating wish milestones along the way.

More than 60 volunteers currently serve wish children across the state, but Laramie County needs more wish granters to keep pace with the number of wish children in the area. Make-A-Wish welcomes wish granters from all over the state at any time. The chapter is working to grant 51 wishes across the state, including the wishes of eight children in Laramie County.

Ideal wish granters are compassionate and creative, with strong communication skills. They share the goal of ensuring that every child and every family enjoy an incredible wish experience.

To learn more about the organization, or to apply to become a wish granter, email Operations Manager Michele Lloyd at mlloyd@wyoming.wish.org or call 307-234-9474. Wish granters must undergo a background check and training session (remote learning opportunities are available).

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. To be eligible to receive a wish, a child must be between 2½ and 18 years old and have a critical illness that is placing his or her life in jeopardy at the time of the referral. In a national survey, 89% of surveyed health care professionals told Make-A-Wish they believe the wish experience can influence kids’ physical health, while 97% of surveyed families said they saw improvements in their child’s emotional health. To refer a child, visit www.wyoming.wish.org/refer.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus