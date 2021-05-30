CHEYENNE – Make-A-Wish Wyoming grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.
To be eligible to receive a wish, a child must be between 2½ and 18 years old and have a critical illness that is placing his or her life in jeopardy at the time of the referral.
In the last year, three Laramie County children have been referred to Make-A-Wish. It is estimated that Make-A-Wish didn’t reaching all children in Laramie County who are medically eligible for a wish. With your help, every eligible child with a critical illness can experience the hope and joy of having their wish come true.
To learn more about how to refer a child, call 307-234-9474, or visit https://wish.org/refer-a-child. Because Make-A-Wish staff do not approach potentially eligible children, every wish must begin with a referral. Referrals can come from doctors, nurses, social workers, parents/guardians and even the children themselves.
There are many other ways to get involved and help make wishes come true. You can become a Champion of Hope sponsor, become a volunteer, help fundraise, donate, adopt a wish and more. To learn about the various ways that you can be involved, visit https://wish.org/wyoming/ways-help-us.