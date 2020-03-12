CHEYENNE – Each year, the government distributes around $675 billion in federal funds for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs in the U.S.
And how much money each state receives is based on census data.
Starting today, households across Wyoming will receive invitations to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, which has taken place in Wyoming every 10 years since 1870.
For places like Laramie County that have seen significant population growth since 2010 – increasing an estimated 8% – census participation will be tied to a sufficient amount of federal funding and better data for businesses, nonprofits and local governments.
“If people in the state of Wyoming aren’t counted, the state and local communities could miss out on thousands of dollars per person each year for the next 10 years,” Census Bureau Media Specialist Jennifer Hillmann said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
For each person counted in a given municipality in Wyoming, the government distributes $705 each year from tax revenue. Over the course of a decade – when the next census will be conducted – a lot of money could be left on the table if a significant number of residents don’t respond.
While the national average participation in the census rose from 2000 to 2010, Wyoming’s participation dropped from 75% to 69%.
“There’s just a myriad of reasons why it’s important that everyone is counted,” said Amy Bittner, an economist for the state’s Economic Analysis Division and a member of the Wyoming Complete Count Committee, which aims to increase awareness and participation in the 2020 Census.
The questionnaire, which asks sex, age, relationship, Hispanic origin, race and housing tenure, determines the state’s representation in Congress and is used by municipalities, nonprofits and businesses to help plan for the future, whether that’s addressing housing needs or emergency management plans.
The majority of households should expect to receive an invitation to participate in the mail from March 12 -20. The invitation will outline how you can respond – by phone, mail or online. If you don’t submit your information, the bureau will send out a last reminder from April 20 -27 before visiting your residence in person.
“If you don’t want somebody knocking at your door, just fill out the information and send it back,” Bittner said.
For the first time ever, the Census Bureau will allow residents to respond online with the hope of increasing ease and accessibility for participation.
The new option will hopefully make participating in the census easier for those in areas with internet connectivity, but the Census Bureau will work in a number of ways to ensure Wyoming residents in rural areas with no connectivity are still included in the count.
Rural households without a mailing address will have packets hand delivered to their door with information on how to respond.
“Wyoming is one of a handful of states that are mostly rural in nature,” Hillmann said. “Census Bureau employees take extraordinary efforts to reach homes that can be difficult to access in rural and remote areas.”
The Wyoming Complete Count Committee, comprised of community stakeholders from across the state, was formed to help disperse information and increase awareness about the census. By bringing in members of the community that people trust and have relationships with, the committee aims to highlight the importance of the census in a grassroots way.
“I think that message tends to resonate more than just hearing the federal government say, ‘It’s important to be counted,’” Bittner said.