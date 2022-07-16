CHEYENNE – Wyoming Guardsman Matt Malcom has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for House District 61, the newly created legislative district in east Cheyenne.
Malcom is currently a noncommissioned officer serving in the Wyoming Air National Guard for cyber-communications. He served as a legislative aide for the 2022 Wyoming legislative budget session, working with Rep. Dan Zwonitzer on the Corporations and Judiciary committees.
“Having worked alongside legislators during the 66th budget session, I have a strong understanding of the legislative process and a good network with current legislators, allowing me to hit the ground running and be an effective voice for the constituents of east Cheyenne,” he said in a news release.
Malcom is a Cheyenne graduate, and worked as outreach director for the Frontier District of the Boys Scouts of America before joining the National Guard. He is currently pursing a political science degree at the University of Wyoming.
“It is my desire to bring a younger voice and perspective to the Legislature, ensuring our young people have good-paying jobs to raise a family and ensure the quality of life for residents is second to none," Malcom said in the release. "Wyoming is the best state in America, with limitless opportunities. Coming from a military family, I believe I am in a strong position to represent military and veteran interests, alongside having a long-term growth perspective, which will continue to allow Cheyenne to flourish.”
Malcom is in a three-person Republican race; there is no Democrat running. He recently received the Wyoming Education Association’s endorsement, and said he has made improving the education students receive a central tenet of his campaign.