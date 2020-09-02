CHEYENNE – A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend about 30 times early Sunday morning at their east Cheyenne apartment had his initial appearance Tuesday morning in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Anthony Brassard, 29, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, interference with a peace officer-resist, interference with a peace officer-injury and unlawful contact-touch. His bond is set at $1 million, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in circuit court.
Brassard had originally barricaded himself in his apartment, and the SWAT Crisis Negotiation Unit had to deploy gas into the apartment to take him into custody, according to police.
According to court documents:
On Aug. 30, Cheyenne police responded to the Windwood Manor Apartments after receiving calls of a female calling for help and blood surrounding the entrance to the apartment.
When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the residence with stab wounds across her body and suffering from severe blood loss. While officers were trying to help the woman, Brassard tried to slice at them with a pizza cutter before he barricaded himself in his room and told officers he had a gun.
When the woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, she stated “Anthony did it” before passing out. She also told officers Brassard tried to force her to take pills orally and nasally, which medical staff confirmed.
Medical staff estimated she lost about half her blood, and lost another 500 milliliters of blood during her surgery. The woman was stabbed on her arms, legs, clavicle and back. One of the stab wounds sliced her spleen.
As of Monday, she remained at the hospital in serious condition.
When officers received a search warrant for the residence, they discovered two knives covered in blood – one was resting near a large pool of blood, and another was in the bathroom. There also was a bottle of ginger ale with dissolved pills in it, and a pill container with wet pills in it – consistent with someone spitting out pills that were forced into their mouth.
The pizza cutter Brassard used to slice at officers was also collected into evidence.