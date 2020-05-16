CHEYENNE – A local man is appealing his case to the Wyoming Supreme Court, asking justices to decide whether prosecutors acted in bad faith in his case and if the district court abused its discretion when it dismissed a case without prejudice.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday morning via video and audio conferences in the case of Matthew A. Carabajal. His case originally appeared in front of Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe.
In March 2019, prosecutors filed information charging Carabajal with aggravated burglary of a backpack, theft of a Kia, property destruction of a Honda and possession of a controlled substance. At his preliminary hearing, there wasn’t enough evidence presented to bind over the Kia theft charge from Laramie County Circuit Court to Laramie County District Court.
Later that month, prosecutors filed another charging document related to theft of a Ford, theft of property from the Ford, theft of a pistol and the same theft of a Kia that failed to get bound over from the previous charges.
In April 2019, all charges from this set of information were bound over to district court. Carabajal pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and a trial date was set for August 2019.
Prosecutors then have 45 days to comply with certain evidence rules and 30 days for a motion cut-off date from the time of the trial. Prosecutors failed to follow these deadlines by filing a motion for joinder between Carabajal’s two cases 23 days before he was set to go to trial.
In their appeal reply, prosecutors stated that Carabajal waived his speedy trial right in one of the cases, and was negotiating a plea agreement that Carabajal later rejected.
Defense counsel objected to this motion, and the court ultimately denied the motion because it was “untimely and too close to trial.”
“Because the prosecutor did not get what she wanted with her untimely motion to join, she then, on Oct. 7, 2019, filed a Motion to Dismiss Without Prejudice citing no authority and stating the reason was so the prosecutor could have the matters joined and tried together,” Carabajal’s appeal stated.
The charges were then dismissed without prejudice by the district court and then refiled under one docket.
The prosecutor’s reply said no speedy trial rights were violated because Carabajal waived his speedy trial right in one docket, and his speedy trial deadline never expired in his other docket. Thus, there is no speedy trial issue at hand.
“Not only did the prosecutor refile all seven original counts into a single Information filed in October 2019 in Laramie County Circuit Court as Docket no. CR2019-1923, the prosecutor added three additional counts for charges that would have been easily identified in the beginning by a prosecutor who was diligent,” Carabajal’s appeal stated.
In addition to three new charges of property destruction and two counts of theft, the offense date for the original charge of theft of a handgun was changed from Feb. 23, 2019, to March 5, 2019.
Defense attorneys argued that “joinder was not the only area where prosecutor’s consistent dilatory inaction could be seen,” because prosecutors again failed to comply with district court deadlines for evidence discovery, according to Carabajal’s appeal.
In their reply, prosecutors argued there is no evidence to prove they acted in bad faith, and the district court was acting within its authority. Prosecutors argue the fact that they were negotiating a plea agreement, that eventually failed, proved the state wasn’t neglecting Carabajal’s cases.
They continued that though the cases’ dismissal caused the speedy trial deadline to reset as a “consequence” of the state’s motion, it wasn’t the intent.
In the appeal, defense attorneys argue that in the Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 48, there should be language added that provides dismissal guidance so prosecutors can’t evade speedy trial deadlines in their cases by dismissing and refiling the same case.
“The prosecutor’s ‘Motion to Dismiss’ made clear the prosecutor was not seeking the dismissal to use the government’s power not to prosecute, nor was the prosecutor using that power because additional matters arose that merited dismissal,” Carabajal’s appeal stated. “The prosecutor clearly said she was refiling and subjecting Mr. Carabajal to all of the same charges, and the reason for it was to get the joinder the prosecutor was denied.”
Defense attorneys argued that it wasn’t sound judicial discretion to dismiss the cases without prejudice and was an abuse of discretion because there was no speedy trial credit afforded to Carabajal in the refiled case.
The appeal states prosecutors did nothing for five months before Carabajal’s trial and then filed a motion for joinder less than a month before trial – which was denied. Upon dismissal, prosecutors admitted that their motive was to get the cases dismissed so they could file the charges together since their joinder motion was denied.
By doing this, the appeal said, the prosecutors are evading the consequences of not abiding by the district court deadlines and failing to properly do their job.
“It shocks the conscience that dismissal without prejudice allowed a prosecutor to sidestep the expectations of trial practice due to their own failure to abide by them,” Carabajal’s appeal stated. “With a dismissal and refiling of the same charges the prosecutor gained a tactical advantage, unfairly, and got around Mr. Carabajal’s speedy trial right under Rule 48 in CR-34-461, the docket where he did not waive that right. These tactics are so unfair and inequitable that a reasonable person cannot abide it.”
The appeal also stated Carabajal is at the “mercy of a procedural mess” due to the prosecutor’s actions.