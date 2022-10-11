CHEYENNE – A local man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle downtown, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
Police here were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Stinson Avenue. Two vehicles, a Chevy Impala and GMC Sierra, allegedly were following one another south on Stinson Avenue.
An occupant of the Impala, later identified as Michael Langley, 26, reportedly leaned out of the front passenger window with a firearm and shot multiple times in the direction of the Sierra. The Impala then allegedly fled from the scene, traveling east on West Lincolnway.
One uninvolved vehicle was said to have been struck by a bullet. No injuries were reported. It is believed that the occupants of the vehicles were involved in a prior verbal altercation.
At about 9 p.m. Monday, officers were notified that the suspect vehicle was seen parked at an apartment complex near the 400 block of Miller Lane. Officers quickly arrived at the location and apprehended Langley, CPD said.
Langley was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County jail. The charges are aggravated assault without injury with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm during a felony, destruction of property over $1,000, discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.