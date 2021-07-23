CHEYENNE – At approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious activity in the area of West 17th Street and Bent Avenue.
A responding officer located two male suspects drilling into the ignition of a 2014 Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle. As the officer approached, one of the suspects fled the scene on foot, traveling westbound on Lincolnway.
Paul Lamphier, 29, a transient, was taken into police custody for damaging property, possession of controlled substance and malicious mischief. He was also found with stolen property from a prior case.
The Laramie County jail was unable to accept Lamphier on felony charges and an outstanding felony warrant for larceny. In order for the suspect to remain in custody, police transported him to the Platte County jail in Wheatland on a misdemeanor charge for damaging property.
The investigation is ongoing, and Cheyenne Police detectives have successfully pursued leads to identify the other suspect.