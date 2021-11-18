CHEYENNE – At around 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle near the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported that a man, later identified as Jason Nelson, 50, of Cheyenne, entered and stole a Buick Envision that was left running and unattended outside of a residence.
Responding officers used a cellphone left in the Buick and its OnStar security system to determine the vehicle’s location. Around 1:45 p.m., officers located the Buick traveling northbound on Pinion Drive from East Lincolnway and initiated a pursuit. Officers continued to follow the Buick south on College Drive toward Campstool Road.
The vehicle entered the westbound College on-ramp to Interstate 80, and the OnStar system remotely slowed the vehicle down. The Buick swerved off of the ramp and into a field. Nelson exited the vehicle and fled from officers on foot.
Heat from the vehicles ignited dry grass, which caused two unoccupied patrol vehicles and the Buick to catch fire. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 2 p.m., Nelson was located and taken into police custody. He was booked into the Laramie County Jail on felony charges of motor vehicle theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
From staff reports
It only takes seconds for a thief to steal an unattended vehicle left running. The Cheyenne Police Department reminds the community to keep vehicles locked to reduce theft and protect property.