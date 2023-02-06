Santos Munoz

CHEYENNE — A transient man is in custody after Cheyenne Police responded to a Sunday morning report that a vehicle was stolen from The Donut Shop at 416 Central Ave.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., the victim went inside to make a purchase and left his vehicle running with a key fob and a firearm in the center console. During the brief time he was inside, the suspect, later identified as Santos Munoz, 42, got into the car and drove away, according to a police department news release.

