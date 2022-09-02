LCSO pickup truck

A Laramie County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck. Photo taken on April 5, 2022, in the parking garage used by LCSO. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Officials with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a standoff Thursday, according to a Friday morning news release.

The department said it received a call saying a suspect, with a felony warrant out of California, was at a residence in the 800 block of East Jefferson Road. When the suspect was contacted in the 100 block of Avenue C, he reportedly produced a hand grenade and threatened to pull the pin, leading to a standoff.

