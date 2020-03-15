CHEYENNE – A man was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly trafficking 10 packages of methamphetamine, about 11 pounds, through Laramie and Albany counties March 4.
Federal charges were filed against Jorge Alberto Lara on Monday, March 9. He is being charged federally for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
The prosecution is asking that Lara remain in custody during his court proceedings because he is facing a 10-plus year drug sentence if convicted.
Law enforcement first noticed Lara when he was staying at the Days Inn hotel in Laramie County, according to court documents. Officers discovered the phone number that Lara booked the room under was connected to drug dealing on the East Coast.
An officer filed a look out on the rental vehicle Lara was driving, so law enforcement could stop the vehicle if they got probable cause to do so, according to court documents.
Lara was later pulled over in Albany County on Interstate 80 near mile marker 316 for speeding, according to court documents.
During the traffic stop, officers asked Lara where he was going, and he responded that he was visiting family in Idaho, according to court documents. However, officers became suspicious because Lara couldn’t name where he was going to in Idaho.
A police K9 conducted a sniff test on the outside of the vehicle with no positive results, according to court documents. The K9 officer said the dog showed interest around the tailpipe of the vehicle, but didn’t make a confirmed hit for any drugs.
Lara declined to allow officers to search his rental vehicle, so officers requested a search warrant that was approved by Albany County District Judge Tori Kricken, according to court documents.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found the 10 packages of methamphetamine taped to the inside of a spare tire, according to court documents.