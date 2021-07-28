CHEYENNE – A man was arrested for arson by the Cheyenne Police Department Wednesday morning after starting a series of dumpster fires across downtown, one of which also ignited the garage of a nearby residential complex.
There were six dumpsters set on fire between 6 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at the following locations:
- 2400 block of Pioneer Avenue
- 500 block of West 24th Street
- 300 block of East Lincolnway
- 100 block of West 21st Street
- 500 block of West 19th Street
- 18th Street and Pioneer Avenue
The suspect, later identified as Christopher Johnson, 26, transient, was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on one charge of first-degree arson, as well as five charges of fourth-degree arson.