...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CHEYENNE – A man was arrested Thursday for starting a series of fires in downtown Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a Friday news release.
Daylan Medley, 41, a transient, is accused of starting five fires in the area between Tuesday and Thursday.
Medley was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on five counts of failure to extinguish or contain a fire in a prairie. He was also served an unrelated summons for failure to appear on charges of urinating in public and unlawful entry.
At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Arson Unit assisted Cheyenne Fire Rescue in responding to a fire near the intersection of Missile Drive and West 19th Street. However, the fires were actually located at the 100 block of Martin Luther King Court and the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
The following locations were damaged as a result of the fires:
On March 1, a fire near the 1100 block of West Lincolnway burned one acre of property.
On March 1, a grass fire near the 1500 block of West Lincolnway required the response of three fire engines from CFR and one from Laramie County Fire District 2.
On March 2, a trash fire near the Ames Avenue underpass was left unattended and burning close to a grass field.
On March 3, a fire near the 100 block of Martin Luther King Court spread to a grass field and required the response of two fire engines.
On March 3, a fire was located near the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.