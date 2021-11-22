Anthony Gello jail mug

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police arrested a man Monday morning after he led them on a vehicle pursuit.

At about 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to Converse Avenue and East 10th Street to investigate a possible stolen vehicle, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Responding officers conducted surveillance in the area and observed the suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Echo, emerge from an alley. Officers confirmed that the Toyota was stolen Sunday from a location in Laramie County.

As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the Toyota – later identified as Anthony Gello, 35, of Cheyenne – fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit. Gello proceeded to drive recklessly and, at times, into oncoming traffic.

He eventually crashed the Toyota near the 1200 block of East Seventh Street, striking two parked vehicles and fled from officers on foot. No injuries were reported.

Gello was located and taken into police custody. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on felony charges of eluding, motor vehicle theft, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

