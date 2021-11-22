...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST
TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 4 PM MST Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, fire weather zones 311, 312, 313.
In Wyoming, fire weather zone 301 and 310.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 or Moderate potential for rapid fire growth.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police arrested a man Monday morning after he led them on a vehicle pursuit.
At about 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to Converse Avenue and East 10th Street to investigate a possible stolen vehicle, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. Responding officers conducted surveillance in the area and observed the suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Echo, emerge from an alley. Officers confirmed that the Toyota was stolen Sunday from a location in Laramie County.
As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the Toyota – later identified as Anthony Gello, 35, of Cheyenne – fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit. Gello proceeded to drive recklessly and, at times, into oncoming traffic.
He eventually crashed the Toyota near the 1200 block of East Seventh Street, striking two parked vehicles and fled from officers on foot. No injuries were reported.
Gello was located and taken into police custody. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on felony charges of eluding, motor vehicle theft, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.