...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Tuesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires from surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 310...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301.Fire weather zone
302.Fire weather zone 305.Fire weather zone 307.Fire weather
zone 310.
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyoming Downs, 3617 East Lincolnway, according to a Monday news release from Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas.
At the scene, officers spoke with an employee of the business who stated the suspect, later identified as Sergio Vazquez, 20, of Cheyenne, had been asked to leave the building and then threatened staff members with a firearm. During the incident, Vazquez allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and aimed it at an employee, then turned and fired shots in the direction of several local businesses. He then fled the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Vazquez was located a short time later near the intersection of T-Bird Drive and East Pershing Boulevard. During the arrest, Vazquez resisted, but officers were able to safely restrain him, according to the release.
Vazquez was taken to the Laramie County jail and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer and theft.