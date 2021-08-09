20210811-news-vazquez-1.jpg

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Wyoming Downs, 3617 East Lincolnway, according to a Monday news release from Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas.

At the scene, officers spoke with an employee of the business who stated the suspect, later identified as Sergio Vazquez, 20, of Cheyenne, had been asked to leave the building and then threatened staff members with a firearm. During the incident, Vazquez allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and aimed it at an employee, then turned and fired shots in the direction of several local businesses. He then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Vazquez was located a short time later near the intersection of T-Bird Drive and East Pershing Boulevard. During the arrest, Vazquez resisted, but officers were able to safely restrain him, according to the release.

Vazquez was taken to the Laramie County jail and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer and theft.

