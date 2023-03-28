CHEYENNE — On Monday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Cheyenne police were dispatched to a report of shots fired outside a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
According to statements, a verbal altercation between the suspect, Zachary Hernandez, 41, of Cheyenne, and three occupants of the house, two adult men and one adult woman, occurred in the alley behind the residence. During the argument, Hernandez allegedly fired several gunshots into the air and at an unoccupied parked vehicle. He then allegedly pointed his firearm in the direction of one of the men and forced the woman to enter a vehicle with him.
Once inside the vehicle, a white Kia, Hernandez fled the scene with the woman. He reportedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while she drove.
Responding officers were provided with a vehicle description and direction of travel. Minutes later, a Laramie County sheriff’s deputy observed the Kia driving near the 400 block of Avenue C and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. Cheyenne police officers then arrested Hernandez without incident.
Hernandez was booked into the Laramie County jail on three felony counts of aggravated assault-threatening with a deadly weapon and one felony count of kidnapping-terrorizing the victim.