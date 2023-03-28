Zachary Hernandez

Zachary Hernandez

 Cheyenne Police Department

CHEYENNE — On Monday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Cheyenne police were dispatched to a report of shots fired outside a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street.

According to statements, a verbal altercation between the suspect, Zachary Hernandez, 41, of Cheyenne, and three occupants of the house, two adult men and one adult woman, occurred in the alley behind the residence. During the argument, Hernandez allegedly fired several gunshots into the air and at an unoccupied parked vehicle. He then allegedly pointed his firearm in the direction of one of the men and forced the woman to enter a vehicle with him.

