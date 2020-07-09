CHEYENNE – David Karl Wilson is being charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm after a Cheyenne Police Department investigation.
On June 9, Wilson was contacted by law enforcement during an unrelated call in Cheyenne and was found in possession of a Glock pistol with seven rounds in the magazine, according to court documents.
Wilson had the gun tucked in his front waistband, and initially refused officer commands, but complied after he was given a K9 warning, according to court documents.
Wilson also had warrants out of Laramie County for failure to comply, witness intimidation, kidnapping with inflicting injury, domestic battery and misdemeanor theft.