...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County and
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers 5
and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios Romero (aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios Romero), in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
CHEYENNE – A Coloradan accused of shooting another man in the head in Pine Bluffs pleaded not guilty in court here on Thursday.
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios Romero, entered his plea in Laramie County District Court through a translator. He is either 30 or 31 years old, court records say.
Turcios Romero is accused of shooting and killing Olvin Yonairo Montoya Ramirez, 37, also of Colorado, over Labor Day weekend. If convicted, Turcios Romero, who is from Greeley, could face life in prison or the death penalty.
Judge Thomas Campbell scheduled a jury trial to start March 13.
As of Thursday afternoon, Turcios Romero remained in custody at the Laramie County jail, according to a jail employee. Court papers show his bond was set at $500,000 cash at a preliminary hearing in mid-September.
Bond was not addressed at Thursday’s hearing.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched the afternoon of Sept. 4 to the 300 block of County Road 161 for a reported assault with a gun.
They found Montoya in a garage with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died.
A witness said Turcios Romero had been visiting the witness’ home, and that they were drinking beer and talking about Turcios Romero’s relationship issues. Montoya arrived later. The three apparently knew each other from working together.
The witness said Turcios Romero’s girlfriend arrived and “demanded” the keys to her vehicle from Turcios Romero, who gave them to her, and she “left at a high rate of speed.” Turcios Romero pulled a small handgun from his waistband and “said something like ‘This is what you get’ before shooting (Montoya) once,” the affidavit says.
The witness went inside his house, where he told his family to lock the doors and call 911. Turcios Romero reportedly went to the front door and yelled for his keys, which the witness said he did not have, telling Turcios Romero to leave. Turcios Romero walked around the property and then got on the witness’ son’s bike and rode away, the witness said.
Turcios Romero surrendered to law enforcement the following day, after hiding in a cornfield. He admitted to detectives that he’d shot Montoya. He said he didn’t know why he did it.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove filed an amended affidavit of probable cause on Oct. 25. In that document, the DA added that Turcios Romero told detectives he had “smoked a ‘yellow pill’ out of a glass pipe” the morning of the shooting.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming
Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.