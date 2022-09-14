Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A local man is facing an aggravated vehicular homicide charge after the death of the person he allegedly struck last month.
Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne has been accused of striking with his vehicle on Aug. 22 a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway, severely injuring the pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified in a probable cause affidavit as Anthony Gabriel, 29 or 30 years old, died Aug. 28.
An autopsy performed Sept. 6 determined the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head and neck due to being struck by a motor vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Documents filed in Laramie County Circuit Court on Sept. 8 charged Ciccone with aggravated vehicular homicide while driving under the influence – or, in the alternative, aggravated vehicular homicide while driving in a reckless manner. Both felony charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in circuit court here.
Devon Petersen, an attorney for Ciccone, declined to comment when contacted Wednesday by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Ciccone was originally charged Aug. 23 with DUI with serious bodily injury. That charge, also a felony, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $2,000-$5,000 fine.
At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lincolnway, following a report of a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle incident. The officer contacted Ciccone, who was standing in a grass shoulder about 30 feet from the road “inside of the tracks his vehicle created in the grass to the north of” East Lincolnway, the affidavit said. His vehicle had damage that was consistent with hitting a pedestrian, including “extensive damage” to the car’s hood and a shattered windshield.
Ciccone told the officer he passed out while he was driving and hit someone walking along the side of the street, later identified as Gabriel. Ciccone said he woke up while driving in the field, with witnesses yelling that he hit a pedestrian, according to court documents. He said he’d just left work because he’d passed out while using the bathroom and woke up on the floor. No one else was in Ciccone’s automobile at the time.
Gabriel was walking “off the roadway on the westbound shoulder,” the affidavit said. The man was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.” He was pronounced dead six days later.
Ciccone told law enforcement that he’d smoked marijuana at about 8 a.m. that day. He added that he’d had “a ‘big party’” the night before and smoked a lot of marijuana, and that he was “not certain there were no other drugs in the marijuana he smoked at the party.” He apparently did not perform well on sobriety tests conducted at the scene.
An officer found 0.63 grams of concentrated THC wax with a vape pen inside his a bag in his car, the affidavit said. THC is the compound in marijuana that causes psychoactive effects.
An examination of Ciccone’s vehicle found he’d “sped up before the collision” and struck Gabriel at 47 miles per hour.
Security footage from a nearby residence apparently showed Ciccone’s vehicle moving from the left to the right lane on East Lincolnway, speeding up and then striking Gabriel from behind. Ciccone braked before driving into the grass and onto Kelley Drive, according to the affidavit.
An Aug. 23 news release from CPD said Ciccone was initially taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but upon his release was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, leaving the roadway and possession of marijuana.
Ciccone appears to have posted a $10,000 cash bond on Aug. 23, following an initial appearance, according to court papers.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.