CHEYENNE – Laramie County Sheriff's deputies, along with a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper, responded to a call Friday of a man with a gun at the Microsoft data center, 644 Logistics Drive.
Ian Boutelle, 28, was detained and found to be in possession of a handgun. He was recently fired from his job with Securitas Security and had gone back to the location with a handgun for unknown reasons. He did not threaten anyone with the handgun at the Microsoft center, according to a sheriff's department report.
Boutelle has a protection order out of Brighton, Colorado, prohibiting him from possessing firearms. He was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail for being in violation of the protection order.
Deputies were later dispatched to the Wal-Mart Distribution Center for “active shooter,” but confirmed there was no active shooter. The law enforcement desk at F.E. Warren Air Force Base received the information from its visitor center, which had learned this from someone passing through the visitor center. It is believed that the misinformation was because of the earlier situation at the Microsoft data center, according to the sheriff's office.