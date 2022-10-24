LaramieCountySheriff-FILE.jpg

LaramieCountySheriff-FILE.jpg

CHEYENNE – One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:03 p.m. Monday, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus