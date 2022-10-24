...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Monday afternoon.
At approximately 3:03 p.m. Monday, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East I-80 Service Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending formal notification to next of kin.
The shooting suspect has been detained by law enforcement, and the case remains under investigation, the Monday release said. It is believed that all subjects related to this incident have been detained and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, according to the sheriff's office.