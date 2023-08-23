Laramie County Sheriff's Office patrol car

A Laramie County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Newly elected Sheriff Brian Kozak is working with the school district to definite the role of deputies in school safety. 

 Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

BURNS – Rural deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office found an unidentified man dead in Burns on Wednesday after responding to a call about a shooting at 4572 Teal Lane, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Deputies first got the call at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, and the LCSO Burns-area deputy and a rural deputy were the first on the scene, according to the post. The man had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from Laramie County Fire District 6.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

