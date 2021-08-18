CHEYENNE – A hiker who was found dead Monday near Gannett Peak was a "beloved" doctor at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, according to an email to staff informing them of the death.
Thor Hallingbye, 41, was discovered after an apparent accident while hiking in the Wind River Mountain Range in western Wyoming. He'd worked for several years as an anesthesiologist on the hospital's medical staff, and as a pain management specialist in the Medical Specialty Clinic, CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell wrote in the staff email.
In a Monday evening Facebook post, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said Hallingbye was deceased and had been "located inside Fremont County" that day during search efforts. The sheriff's office said more details would be shared in a joint news release between the Sublette and Fremont County sheriff's departments.
A Monday afternoon Facebook post from the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation said Hallingbye had been separated from his group after summiting Gannett Peak on Saturday, and had last been seen at 2 p.m., approximately 30 minutes from the top of the mountain.
"Dr. Hallingbye was widely known and recognized for being an outstanding clinician who cared deeply for his patients," Thornell wrote in the email.
Hallingbye is survived by his wife, Jenileah, and three young children, as well as his parents, Beth and Stig Hallingbye, Thornell said. Beth Hallingbye also reportedly worked at the hospital.
"I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to Dr. Hallingbye’s family, friends, colleagues and all who knew him," Thornell continued. "Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, our chief medical officer, has asked that during this difficult time, we each take a moment to reflect on how much our friends, coworkers and family truly mean to us. I would also ask that we each lift up Dr. Hallingbye’s family in our thoughts and prayers."
The following morning, Thornell informed staff that hospital chaplains would be leading a memorial for Hallingbye on Tuesday afternoon, and that they would be available for individual counseling immediately following the session, as well as in the future, along with other employee counseling options.