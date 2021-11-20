CHEYENNE – A man who stabbed his then-girlfriend, resulting in severe blood loss, was sentenced to at least a quarter century behind bars Friday in Laramie County District Court.
District Judge Peter Froelicher sentenced Anthony Brassard to 25 to 35 years in prison. Brassard pleaded no contest in August to attempted second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said during Brassard’s change-of-plea hearing that there was no doubt of his intent when he stabbed the victim. Manlove said photos from the scene were “horrific,” showing the large amount of blood lost by the victim.
Making a statement during the hearing, the victim said she never expected to be betrayed in this way by someone who claimed to care about her. She said she lives in constant fear that something similar will happen to her again, or to someone she loves.
The woman said she lost the person she used to be when Brassard tried to kill her, and she still has physical issues as a result of her severe injuries.
“Please don’t make my survival worthless,” she said, addressing the judge.
Manlove said that, while hospitalized, the woman clearly recalled Brassard saying during the incident “You ruined my life – now neither of us will have one.” The district attorney called the recollection “very powerful evidence” against the defendant.
Brassard’s appointed attorney, public defender Brandon Booth, said he’d never seen a case “quite like this” in nearly 14 years of practicing law. Brassard had no criminal history and little interaction with the criminal justice system. Booth said he believed Brassard had some kind of childhood trauma that caused his heavy alcohol consumption, depression and past suicide attempts, as well as the violent incident in this case.
Booth added that Brassard had taken responsibility for his actions, and that even in jail he’d tried to better himself.
Brassard did not address the court directly.
Judge Froelicher echoed Booth, saying the circumstances of the case were unusual, and the recommended sentence was an unusual one for a second-degree attempted murder charge. He said Brassard seemed to be genuinely remorseful, and that it was a challenging case for the court.
Still, Froelicher said, Brassard’s acts were “heinous,” and “a heavy punishment is necessary.”
Additional charges of felony interference with a peace officer (with injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting) and misdemeanor unlawful contact (touch) were dismissed at sentencing, per the plea agreement.
Brassard’s sentencing includes 447 days of credit for time served. He owes $102,194.07 in restitution to the victim, and $15,000 to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services.
As part of his plea, Brassard agreed to waive his right to request a sentence reduction and his rights on appeal.
He was originally charged with first-degree attempted murder late last summer.
At 3:49 a.m. Aug. 30, 2020, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a call after a woman was heard crying for help from an apartment and blood was seen around the apartment door, according to court documents.
Officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds suffering severe blood loss. At the same time, Brassard was also inside the apartment and slashing at officers with a pizza cutter, claiming to have a firearm.
The woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Before being transported to surgery, she made the statement “Anthony did it,” and said Brassard had tried to force her to take pills orally and nasally, according to court documents.
CRMC medical staff estimated that the woman had lost half of her blood volume, plus another 500 milliliters of blood in the operating room, and they found evidence of a white powder around her mouth and nose, according to court documents. Police later learned the woman was stabbed and cut with a knife 28 to 30 times on her legs, arms, chest and back, with a stab wound to the center of her chest that sliced her spleen.
During a search warrant executed later that day, two knives with blood on them were found in the home – one near a large pool of blood, according to court documents. Also found were an open prescription bottle containing pills that appeared to have been spit back into the container, a bottle of ginger ale with apparently dissolved pills inside, and the pizza cutter.
Blood was found throughout the home, including handprints and spatter across the walls in several places, indicating the assault was violent and that the woman had been trying to get away from her attacker, according to court documents. Brassard was not found to have any wounds that would have resulted in that amount of blood loss.
During an interview with police, Brassard said no one else had been in the home during the incident.