CHEYENNE – A man will spend up to 10 years in prison for severely beating his father, a Laramie County District Court judge recently decided.
Robert Cook Bunten III was sentenced June 10 to eight to 10 years in prison by Judge Catherine Rogers.
Bunten pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, a felony, as part of a plea agreement.
In the agreement, the state, represented by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, had said it would cap its sentencing argument at eight to 10 years. Bunten and his attorney were able to argue for their preferred disposition, according to the agreement.
The charge to which Bunten pleaded guilty carries up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, per Wyoming statute.
The state had also agreed to dismiss an additional charge, felony burglary, and a circuit court case at sentencing.
Bunten had been accused of severely beating his father last September. The attack left Bunten’s elderly dad with multiple broken bones, two brain bleeds and lungs filled with fluid, along with several large bruises, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Bunten’s father was apparently left alone on the floor of his home for about 18 hours following the attacks, court documents say.
