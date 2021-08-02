CHEYENNE – A man was run over and killed by a semi truck Sunday afternoon in downtown Cheyenne, according to a news release from Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas.
Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of House Avenue, where a man had been run over by the semi truck. A preliminary investigation showed the man, later identified as Paul Griego, 55, transient, may have fallen asleep after crawling underneath the parked trailer.
When the driver started the vehicle and pulled forward, Griego was run over by the rear wheels. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives believe that the incident was accidental and are looking to identify and speak with the driver of the semi truck. Anyone with information should contact Cheyenne Police at 307-637-6521.