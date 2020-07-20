CHEYENNE – A 21-year-old Cheyenne man is in custody after a call for a domestic disturbance involving a gun early Saturday morning resulted in the SWAT team being called.
Cheyenne Police Department officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to a residence in the area of 1200 Taft Ave. The caller was no longer on scene when the call was made, according to a news release.
Upon arrival at the residence, given all evidence and circumstances at that current time, the decision was made to activate SWAT, and the combined city of Cheyenne/Laramie County Joint SWAT team then arrived.
After obtaining a search warrant for the residence and inserting a camera robot into the residence, the suspect, identified as Joshua Taylor of Cheyenne, surrendered and was taken into custody.
Taylor was transported to the police department to speak with detectives, and was later booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic battery.