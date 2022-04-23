...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Cheyenne earlier this month
CHEYENNE – A man died in a motorcycle crash in Cheyenne earlier this month, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash report summary.
Joseph Sharp, 56, of Wyoming died after being thrown from the motorcycle at around 10 p.m. April 9.
Sharp was riding southbound on Powderhouse Road near milepost 3.78 when he failed to negotiate a curve after cresting a hill, the report summary said. His motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane, and he then left the roadway.
After attempting to get the motorcycle back onto the road, it began to slide, the report said. The motorcycle flipped several times, and Sharp was thrown from the bike.
Sharp was not wearing a helmet.
No contributing factors were listed. The weather was described in the report summary as clear, and the roadway as dry.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.