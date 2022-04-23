CHEYENNE – A man died in a motorcycle crash in Cheyenne earlier this month, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash report summary.

Joseph Sharp, 56, of Wyoming died after being thrown from the motorcycle at around 10 p.m. April 9.

Sharp was riding southbound on Powderhouse Road near milepost 3.78 when he failed to negotiate a curve after cresting a hill, the report summary said. His motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane, and he then left the roadway.

After attempting to get the motorcycle back onto the road, it began to slide, the report said. The motorcycle flipped several times, and Sharp was thrown from the bike.

Sharp was not wearing a helmet.

No contributing factors were listed. The weather was described in the report summary as clear, and the roadway as dry.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus