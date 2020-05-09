CHEYENNE – A 51-year-old Carpenter man led Laramie County Sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on a 31-mile chase Thursday night that ended with a rollover crash and brief fire.
At 7:49 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a white 1995 Jeep in the area of Burlington Trail and South Industrial Road for traffic violations. The driver, later identified as Charles Peek, refused to stop and drove off eastbound on Campstool Road at approximately 90 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
According to a news release, Peek then led deputies on a 31-mile chase through rural eastern Laramie County, reaching speeds of 100 mph. Traffic conditions during the pursuit were largely no traffic present, except for an occasional vehicle, and road conditions were normal. During the pursuit, Peek briefly stopped in the 11000 block of Campstool Road, at which time a male passenger exited the vehicle and ran off.
As the pursuit was nearing the Colorado border, Peek swerved his vehicle at a pursuing trooper’s vehicle several times at speeds of 70-100 mph, causing the two vehicles to collide. Peek lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway while traveling southbound in the 100 block of County Road 151, just south of the town of Carpenter. It rolled approximately one and three-quarters times before landing on its driver’s side in an empty field.
The vehicle caught on fire, but the flames were quickly put out with a fire extinguisher by troopers. Deputies removed Peek from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody without further incident.
After receiving medical clearance at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Peek was transported to the Laramie County jail, where he was booked in for the following charges: aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving under a suspended license, no liability insurance, improper registration, open container and no seat belt. Peek was also wanted out of Colorado for an active felony arrest warrant.
Once additional deputies and officers from the Cheyenne Police Department arrived to assist, the area was searched for the unknown male occupant who ran off during the pursuit. A search was conducted, but he was not located.