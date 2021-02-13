CHEYENNE – A man who sold meth to an informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation pleaded guilty Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Paul Glenn Jacobs pleaded guilty to felony delivery of methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement. The charges stemmed from events that took place in March and April 2017.
The state agreed to recommend a sentence of two to four years of incarceration, which would be suspended in favor of three years of probation, for each charge. The sentences would run concurrently.
Additional charges of felony delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement, as well as a charge in another case – felony conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine – stemming from a 2015 incident. Both sets of charges were filed Oct. 22.
On March 23, 2017, a confidential informant working with DCI arranged to buy methamphetamine from Jacobs over text message. The informant went to Jacobs’ room at the Hitching Post Inn and bought close to 0.2 grams of meth, which the informant turned over to agents.
On April 4, 2017, the informant purchased a larger amount of meth from Jacobs – two separate baggies weighing 13.7 grams and 12.4 grams – and turned them over to agents.