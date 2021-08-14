CHEYENNE – A man accused of stabbing his then-girlfriend, resulting in severe blood loss, entered a no-contest plea Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Anthony Brassard pleaded no contest to second-degree attempted murder as part of a plea agreement. Brassard’s attorney, Brandon Booth, said the reason for the no-contest plea was Brassard’s level of intoxication during the incident, and that the defendant wouldn’t be able to provide a factual basis for a guilty plea.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said there was no doubt about Brassard’s intent when he stabbed the victim. Manlove said photos from the scene were “horrific,” showing the large amount of blood lost by the victim.
The state and Brassard agreed to a potential sentence of 25 to 35 years in prison, and Brassard agreed to waive his right to request a sentence reduction and his rights on appeal.
Additional charges of felony interference with a peace officer (with injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting) and misdemeanor unlawful contact (touch) would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.
Brassard was originally charged with first-degree attempted murder late last summer.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set the sentencing for Nov. 18, but the sentencing could be rescheduled for a special setting so Brassard may appear in person, per a request from Booth.
At 3:49 a.m. Aug. 30, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a call after a woman was heard crying for help from an apartment and blood was seen around the apartment door, according to court documents.
Officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds suffering severe blood loss. At the same time, Brassard was also inside the apartment and slashing at officers with a pizza cutter, claiming to have a firearm.
The woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Before being transported to surgery, she made the statement “Anthony did it,” and said Brassard had tried to force her to take pills orally and nasally, according to court documents.
CRMC medical staff estimated that the woman had lost half of her blood volume, plus another 500 milliliters of blood in the operating room, and they found evidence of a white powder around her mouth and nose, according to court documents. Police later learned the woman was stabbed and cut with a knife 28 to 30 times on her legs, arms, chest and back, with a stab wound to the center of her chest that sliced her spleen.
During a search warrant executed later on Aug. 30, two knives with blood on them were found in the home, one near a large pool of blood, according to court documents. Also found were an open prescription bottle containing pills that appeared to have been spit back into the container, a bottle of ginger ale with apparently dissolved pills inside, and the pizza cutter.
Blood was found throughout the home, including handprints and spatter across the walls in several places, indicating the assault was violent and that the woman had been trying to get away from her attacker, according to court documents. Brassard was not found to have any wounds that would have resulted in that amount of blood loss.
During an interview with police, Brassard said no one else had been in the home during the incident.