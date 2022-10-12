CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide Tuesday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, has been accused of striking a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway with his vehicle on Aug. 22.
The pedestrian was identified in a probable cause affidavit as Anthony Gabriel, 30. An autopsy attributed Gabriel’s Aug. 28 death to “blunt force trauma to the head and neck due to being struck by a motor vehicle.”
Ciccone was originally charged with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. The charge was upgraded following Gabriel’s death.
Ciccone is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide while DUI – or, in the alternative, aggravated vehicular homicide while driving in a reckless manner. Both of these felony charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe set a jury trial for Feb. 7.
Following Ciccone’s plea, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said in court that, as of Oct. 5, the defendant had continued to test positive for marijuana. The DA said she wasn’t sure if the amount was going down over time. She said she’d advised Ciccone’s attorney, Devon Petersen, they have until the end of this week to find out.
If the THC amount had gone down, “then the state won’t be filing a revocation of his bond. However, if that is not the case, then the state will be requesting that his bond be revoked,” Manlove said.
Petersen told Judge Sharpe that he and Ciccone intended to visit the drug testing facility immediately following the hearing to get this information.
“I firmly believe that that’s the case, that there has been no use,” Petersen said. “My client’s taken this case very seriously. ... His bond requires him not to use. I don’t believe he’s been using. It requires him to test, he has been testing.”
Ciccone posted a $10,000 cash bond on Aug. 23, following an initial appearance, according to court papers.
At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lincolnway.
The officer contacted Ciccone, who was standing in a grass-covered shoulder about 30 feet from the road “inside of the tracks his vehicle created in the grass to the north of” East Lincolnway, a probable cause affidavit said. His vehicle had damage that was consistent with hitting a pedestrian, including “extensive damage” to the hood and a shattered windshield.
Ciccone reportedly told the officer he passed out while he was driving and hit someone walking along the side of the street, later identified as Gabriel. Ciccone said he woke up while driving in the field, with witnesses yelling that he hit a pedestrian, according to court documents. He said he’d just left work because he’d passed out while using the bathroom.
Ciccone told law enforcement that he’d smoked marijuana at about 8 a.m. He’d had “a ‘big party’” the night before and smoked a lot of pot, and he was “not certain there were no other drugs in the marijuana he smoked at the party.” He apparently did not pass on-scene sobriety tests.
An examination of Ciccone’s vehicle found he’d “sped up before the collision” and struck Gabriel at 47 miles per hour.