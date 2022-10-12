Bryan Ciccone

Bryan R. Ciccone, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide Tuesday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, has been accused of striking a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway with his vehicle on Aug. 22.

