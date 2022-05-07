A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette on his position at an armored vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AP Photo
JACKSON (WNE) — Shocked and saddened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wilson resident Horton Spitzer took his unease and channeled it into a visual symbol of support.
Fueled by a brainstorm from friend Lisa Robertson, Spitzer ordered a batch of blue-and-gold stickers modeled after the Ukrainian flag. About 4,700 of the 3-by-6-inch stickers have been distributed.
“There’s tremendous demand for trying to find some way to take away the angst of what’s happening in Ukraine,” Spitzer said. “People are just horrified by what’s happening, and what can I do?”
Spitzer buys the “I stand with Ukraine” stickers at about 45 cents each from the local shop Stinky Prints and distributes them around town.
They are available free of charge at Ace Hardware, Bubba’s BBQ, Sidewinders, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and Basecamp, as well as many other shop counters.
“These people need assurance that the U.S. is supporting [them],” Spitzer said. “This is not from the government. It’s some little town in Wyoming.”
