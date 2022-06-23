CHEYENNE – A man was sentenced Tuesday in Laramie County District Court for sexually assaulting a woman with cognitive disabilities while working as her job coach.
LX Matthew Hernandez, born in 1993, was sentenced to six to 10 years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe. He was given 15 days credit for time he served in jail awaiting disposition.
Sharpe did not order restitution in the case and did not find that Hernandez was in need of any drug treatment.
Hernandez pleaded no contest in February to third-degree sexual assault, a felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Two additional felony charges – first-degree sexual assault of a victim with mental illness, mental deficiency or developmental disability, and exploitation of a vulnerable adult – were dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.
Hernandez was accused of sexually assaulting the then-18-year-old woman with developmental disabilities and mental illness in July 2019, and of attempting to hide evidence of the assault. The woman, at the time, functioned at the level of a 12-year-old, according a probable cause affidavit. Hernandez came into contact with the woman while working for a company called Love, Care & Dignity.
A search for “Love, Care & Dignity” online goes to a company named AbiliCare. One number associated with both is no longer in service. A person who answered a second number said the company “no longer exists” and had not “for a couple of years.”
Sentencing hearing
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove represented the state in the case. She said the victim, although cooperative with prosecutors, was not present at the sentencing and would not make a statement to the court because she had “really struggled” as a result of the sexual assault.
The woman’s parents were present at the hearing by video call, but did not participate in the hearing. Manlove said the woman had made a victim impact statement as part of Hernandez’s pre-sentencing investigation.
Arguing for Hernandez’s imprisonment, Manlove said such a sentence “should serve as a deterrent for those in our community who would inflict sexual conduct on an adult who cannot legally consent because of cognitive disabilities.”
“Violating the personal bodily autonomy of another by sexual assault is one of the most harmful things one person can do to another,” the district attorney said.
Manlove said Hernandez showed a lack of remorse in his interviews with the authors of his pre-sentencing report, and that they did not think probation was appropriate in this case.
The DA added that Hernandez did not have a criminal history, other than a misdemeanor offense that had been deferred.
Carol Serelson, Hernandez’s appointed attorney, said this was a “complicated case” for several reasons. She said her client has some mental illness and learning disabilities, as well as a low IQ. She and Hernandez’s father, who spoke on his son’s behalf, also said Hernandez had done extremely well while out on bond, and that he’d expressed remorse to several individuals in his life.
Serelson also argued Hernandez did not have a lot of information about the victim in the case before interacting with her. Before he pronounced Hernandez’s sentence, Judge Sharpe pointed out that Hernandez had known the victim was cognitively disabled because of the nature of his job and his assigned role as her job coach.
Sharpe also denied a request by Serelson to recommend Hernandez for the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ Youthful Offender Program, also known as “boot camp.”
Speaking during Tuesday’s hearing, Hernandez said he believed he deserved a “strong punishment.” He apologized to the victim in his statement, saying that he would take back what he did if he could.
“I know what I did to you was awful, and you did nothing wrong. I took advantage of you in the worst way,” he said. “I am truly so sorry for what I did to you. I can’t imagine how much pain I’ve caused you, but I do believe that it has been awful.”