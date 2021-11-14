CHEYENNE – Jason R. Hanson was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison last week for killing three people and severely injuring another in 2019 while driving in the wrong lane on Happy Jack Road.
Hanson was sentenced Wednesday in Laramie County District Court at the end of a second day of emotional statements from both the victims’ families and Hanson’s supporters. Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced him to four concurrent terms of eight to 12 years in prison, with 689 days of credit for time served.
He pleaded no contest in September to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.
Hanson’s sentencing hearing began the morning of Nov. 2, but statements from the victims’ families and Hanson’s supporters were expected to exceed the allotted two hours. The second half of the hearing took place Wednesday afternoon.
Jerry Hoover, 47, Jana Garton, 50, and Seth O’Dell, 20, all of Cheyenne, were killed in the crash. Andrew Hrasky, then 34, of Cheyenne suffered serious injuries, including three broken vertebrae, a broken left shoulder, broken ribs, approximately 28 fractures to his skull and a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents. He was hospitalized for several months following the crash.
O’Dell was the sole passenger in the vehicle driven by Hanson. Hoover drove the first motorcycle, while Garton was the passenger. Hrasky was driving a second motorcycle behind Hoover and Garton.
Several relatives of each deceased victim spoke during the hearing. Kylie Garton, granddaughter of Jana Garton, read a letter she wrote about the impact Hanson’s actions had had on her and her family.
“He took away my person, the person that I would always run to for my problems,” Kylie said. “My nana would always come and support me at my games, school events and etcetera, and I look for her in the crowd as if she was still there today. But I know that she’s not going to be there anymore.”
Alicia Gallegos, one of Jana Garton’s daughters, said her mother loved holidays and that her grandchildren were everything to her. The two had a special bond, Gallegos said, because Garton gave birth to her at age 14.
O’Dell’s mother, Kathy Torguson, said her son never judged anyone and always included others, regardless of who they were. O’Dell loved to make people smile and laugh, she said.
“I thank God every day for the 20 years He gave (me) with my son, as he was truly a gift,” Torguson said.
At the time of the crash, Hanson was driving O’Dell’s Ford Mustang, which Torguson said O’Dell was very proud of and loved driving.
“As he handed you his keys, Jason, he was putting every bit of his trust and friendship into you. You chose not to honor that responsibility or friendship,” she said.
Hoover’s mother, Susan Hoover, said she and her son were “as close as a mom and son can be.”
“It will always feel like the day Jerry died,” she said.
Susan described how much Hoover had overcome: at the time of his death, Hoover had been clean from methamphetamine for more than a decade, sober from alcohol for two decades and dealt with bipolar disorder. He and Garton planned to marry in July 2019 after being together for 15 years.
“He was really learning to live and love his life in sobriety,” she said.
Stephanie Hrasky recounted the traumatic evening she and her family learned of the crash and her husband’s extensive injuries. She described the long process of Andrew regaining his ability to walk, talk and swallow food.
“This moment of impact shattered us financially, mentally, physically, emotionally. Andrew has been changed, personally, forever,” Stephanie said.
More than a dozen people spoke in support of Hanson, or wrote letters that were read during the hearing. They described Hanson as someone with good character and who felt a huge amount of guilt for his actions.
His mother, Jessica Hanson, said she prayed for the families of Hoover, Garton and O’Dell every day, and that she also thanks God her son is alive. She said she could understand the kind of pain the victims’ families were going through because she’d lost her mother to a car crash when she was a child. She described how painful it was to watch her son go through such intense guilt and self-hatred.
“He wants to do better – he wants to help. He’s always been loving and kind and caring,” Jessica added.
Hanson apologized to the victims’ families and asked them for forgiveness.
“Not a day goes by that I cannot think about that night. I wish I could take the places all of (the victims). I carry this burden with me every day, and will for the rest of my life,” Hanson said, reading from a letter he’d written. “Not only did all of you lose someone dear to you, I lost a great friend and a piece of myself, as well. I take sole responsibility for my actions. I ask for all of this so you all can move forward with your lives and so I can (with mine), as well). Without your forgiveness, I may never be able to forgive myself.”
Before sentencing Hanson, Judge Campbell attempted to correct some of his supporters who asserted that what Hanson did was an accident or that no one was sure what happened that night.
As noted by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove during her sentencing argument, Hanson pleaded to charges that said he “did unlawfully and knowingly operate or drive a vehicle in a reckless manner, and his conduct is the proximate cause of the death of another person.”
“We know what happened. We know it’s not first-degree murder, we know it’s not a malicious attack on two motorcycles, and we know he did not intend, when this happened, to kill, but he killed nonetheless,” Campbell said.
Hanson is required to pay $9,359.60 to Andrew Hrasky and $1,500 to Kathy Torguson. He also must pay $3,244.50 to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services on behalf of Alicia Gallegos, and $4,370.44 to the Division of Victim Services on behalf of Susan Hoover.
On the evening of April 19, 2019, the vehicle driven by Hanson struck Hoover and Garton’s motorcycle head-on, causing Hrasky’s motorcycle to crash, as Hanson drove westbound in the eastbound lane of Happy Jack Road west of Cheyenne while negotiating a blind left-hand curve in the roadway. He was driving about 65 miles per hour, according to a state trooper and crash reconstructionist with the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Crash Investigation Team.
O’Dell was killed when the collision with the first motorcycle caused the vehicle’s roof to collapse.
A blood test conducted on Hanson after the crash was negative for alcohol, but positive for THC. A glass pipe and marijuana residue were found in the vehicle, according to court documents.
During a conversation with the crash reconstructionist, Hanson reportedly said: “I’ve grown up driving race cars my whole life, so taking a corner like that, especially when there’s no one on the highway, I like to hug the corners so I don’t mess up and wreck.”
The reconstructionist wrote that the crash was the result of “multiple law violations on part of Hanson.” He did not find evidence of adverse roadway or weather conditions, nor did he find any mechanical defects or malfunctions in any of the involved vehicles that would have contributed to the crash, despite claims to the contrary from Hanson, according to court documents.