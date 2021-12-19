CHEYENNE – A man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison Thursday in Laramie County District Court for charges stemming from a 2019 shooting that left another man paralyzed.
Shortly before, Terrence Terrell James pleaded no contest to aiding and abetting aggravated assault and battery and to simple battery as part of a plea agreement. He had been accused of being inside a vehicle when his brother, Isaac James, shot a man in the back, severing his spinal cord. Terrence James was also accused of punching a second man in the face during the same incident.
James was originally charged in December 2019 with being an accessory and/or aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder, a felony that carries a sentence of life in prison.
“This was an extreme crime of violence, and the defendant was an accessory to it and/or aided in that crime, and now the victim in this case ... is paralyzed for life and suffered immeasurably,” an assistant district attorney said during the hearing.
James’ attorney, H. Michael Bennett, disputed that the state could have proved at trial that James knew his brother had a gun. Still, Bennett said he believed it was a good plea agreement, and that he was “extraordinarily risk averse” when it came to his clients’ lives.
Bennett said James had not asked him to argue for anything less than six to 10 years in prison.
Speaking prior to his sentencing, James apologized for what happened on that night in 2019.
Judge Peter Froelicher said he wanted to be clear that he knew he was sentencing James for aiding and abetting aggravated assault and for simple battery.
“But I will tell you that what happened to the victim is just egregious. It’s an incredibly significant injury that could have taken his life, but has made him paraplegic,” Froelicher said.
Although the state may have had some trouble at trial because of a dispute about who the shooter was, the judge said, “there isn’t any question that a person ended up paralyzed after being shot from the incident that resulted.”
Froelicher said the sentence was appropriate because of James’ two previous felony convictions.
James also received a six-month sentence for the simple battery charge, but was given 732 days of credit for time served in jail. He must also pay $55,184.70 in restitution.
At 11:06 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019, Cheyenne Police officers responded to the 1700 block of West Lincolnway for a report of a man being shot in the parking lot. Officers found a man who had been shot in the back with a 9 mm round, according to court documents. Because the bullet severed his spinal cord, the man was expected to be paraplegic for the rest of his life.
Following interviews with a second man on the scene, police learned the two men had gone to a motel to buy methamphetamine. After purchasing about $40 of the drug from two young men and an older woman, one of the buyers realized the “meth” may have actually been salt, according to court documents. The men went back to confront the people who sold them the substance. They found only the older woman, who said the two young men had left.
On their way back, the men noticed a Jeep following them. When the vehicle pulled up beside them, they recognized the two young men from the motel room, according to court documents. An argument ensued, and one of the men in the Jeep shot the victim, who would later become paraplegic. The other man in the Jeep punched the second victim in the face.
James and his brother, Isaac, were both arrested Dec. 16, 2019. They initially denied any involvement, or that they were even in Cheyenne on the night of the incident, according to court documents. Terrence James later said he had punched one of the victims in the face after a “drug deal gone bad.”