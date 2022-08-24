CHEYENNE – A California man was sentenced recently for his role in defrauding the government by helping several Wyoming restaurants suppress revenue.

Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona, California, was sentenced Aug. 16 for conspiracy to defraud the government by Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming's office. Liang was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first six months under home confinement, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and over $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the IRS.

