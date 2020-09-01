CHEYENNE – A man facing charges for breaking a person's leg in a hit-and-run at Holliday Park earlier this year was sentenced to five to seven years in prison Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Edward Bechtel, 52, was charged with felony aggravated assault and battery, along with DUI and two other misdemeanor charges, following an incident that occurred Jan. 31 at Holliday Park.
That night, Bechtel was driving under the influence of alcohol and struck a man with his car, according to court documents. He then attempted to flee the scene, almost hitting the same man again, at which point he was apprehended by a Cheyenne Police Department officer.
During Monday's sentencing hearing, Bechtel’s defense attorney asked for a three- to five-year prison sentence, and prosecutors agreed. But Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe ultimately ruled for a slightly higher sentence, partially due to testimony given by the victim’s wife.
Prior to his ruling, the victim's wife told the judge that her husband’s leg had been amputated due to the injury suffered at Holliday Park. A prosthetic leg was going to cost $20,000, she said.
Her statement caused Sharpe to side with her and rule that Bechtel must serve five to seven years in prison.
"You have impacted (the victim) for the rest of his life, and you have taken away a substantial part of his life by your conduct,” Sharpe said to Bechtel during the ruling.
Sharpe also ordered restitution amounting to nearly $97,000, along with the additional cost of the prosthetic leg, to be paid to the victim and his family, though the judge acknowledged “I don’t know if we’re going to have any restitution paid” to them.
Bechtel has 30 days to appeal the ruling.
