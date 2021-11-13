CHEYENNE – A man convicted of having sexual contact with two children in his care received prison time Tuesday during a sentencing hearing in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Billy Mike Carrera to two concurrent terms of five to 12 years in prison, with 40 days of credit for time served. Campbell added that, if Carrera makes parole, he should be supervised for “the longest period of time.”
Carrera pleaded guilty, pursuant to a Alford plea, in June to two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, position of authority, and two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, guardian of victim.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept the consequences of a guilty plea without having to admit guilt, while also admitting the prosecution could likely prove the charges against them in a jury trial.
Additional charges – five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority) and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (guardian of victim) – were dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.
The state had agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 10 to 12 years in prison.
Two women made victim impact statements during the hearing. One of the women, who said she was speaking on behalf of Carrera’s family, said that despite the pain caused by Carrera, most had forgiven him, while others were still working on it.
During her sentencing argument, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said rehabilitation would only be possible for Carrera if he was honest with himself and those attempting to offer him treatment about what he has done.
Manlove added that any sentence less than 10 to 12 years in prison would be an injustice for the victims in the case, one of which was under 18 and the other was younger than 16.
Joanne Zook, Carrera’s attorney, argued for three to five years in prison, saying her client had entered an Alford plea in an effort to save the two victims in the case from being cross-examined during a trial.
While speaking on his own behalf, Carrera did not admit to the crimes that led to his conviction, though he did admit to an affair he said he’d had.
“I have maintained my innocence from the very first interview with the detectives. I still maintain that I’m innocent today. My truth has never changed,” he said. “However, I recognize that there are things that I have done in my past that have negatively affected my family. I am sorry for those things.”
Before sentencing Carrera, Campbell clarified that a trial had begun in March, though a mistrial was ultimately declared after the court was made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19. Taking a plea agreement was more of a “tactical choice,” the judge said, though he did give Carrera some credit for it.
“There is no surgery, there is no medicine, there is nothing that will ever make these two victims right again, and I’m sorry to have to say that in front of them while they’re in the courtroom,” Campbell said. “The damage is done, it cannot be undone, and you are here, in part, Mr. Carrera, to pay the price for that damage.”
The probable cause affidavit describing the incident was put in a confidential file, according to court records.