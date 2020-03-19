CHEYENNE – A 27-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested by police late Tuesday night after stealing a television from a local store and then leading them on a high-speed chase that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
According to a law enforcement booking sheet, Bryan Morgan of Rawlins Street stole a TV valued at $500 from the Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard around 11 p.m. After the larceny was reported, Cheyenne police tried to stop Morgan on southbound Interstate 25 as he was driving 100 mph in a gray Ford F-250 pickup.
He drove through the grass at the I-25 and Interstate 80 interchange, then continued at 100 mph on eastbound I-80. He again drove into the grass on the side of the road, then crashed through a guard rail and a roadside sign. The crash caused the pickup to be totaled.
Morgan was ordered out of the vehicle, along with an unidentified female passenger, who was five months pregnant. During a search, several marijuana joints were found on Morgan, and his blood-alcohol level was later determined to be 0.09%.
Morgan was booked for larceny, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.