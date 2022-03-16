GILLETTE (WNE) — A 26-year-old man eluded deputies multiple times Saturday night.
Once was after he was initially contacted during a traffic stop. A second time was when he rappelled out of a third-story hotel window using multiple bed sheets he tied together.
He was first contacted in a blue 2014 Ford Explorer outside of the Towne Places Suites hotel on Second Street in Gillette around 11 p.m Saturday. He was in the back seat of the SUV along with two women, 26 and 33, who were in the front seats, said Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
While the deputy stood by the driver’s side door and tried identifying everyone inside, the 26-year-old man allegedly fled the SUV through the back passenger side door and took off on foot.
Deputies later learned he had fled to the Super 8 motel, not far from where the initial stop occurred, and sought a search warrant for the third-floor room he checked into. While that warrant was being signed, the 26-year-old escaped through the third-story window by rappelling down the side using multiple bed sheets he tied together, Reynolds said.
The man has an outstanding warrant and more charges pending, Reynolds said. He has also evaded deputies on at least one other occasion in recent weeks.
The investigation was continuing. There was no immediate update Tuesday night.