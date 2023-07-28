Brandon Creel

Brandon Creel

 Laramie County Sheriff's Office/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Brandon Creel pleaded no contest to unlawful contact and interference with a peace officer earlier this month, according to a court document filed on July 18.

Creel was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to rob the local Gold’s Gym fitness center. He also attempted to confront other patrons of the gym.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus