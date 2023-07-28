CHEYENNE — Brandon Creel pleaded no contest to unlawful contact and interference with a peace officer earlier this month, according to a court document filed on July 18.
Creel was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to rob the local Gold’s Gym fitness center. He also attempted to confront other patrons of the gym.
He was subdued by a gym patron and later apprehended by authorities after resisting arrest.
A dispatcher had informed the officer who arrived on the scene that Creel did not successfully steal the vehicle in question but was instead “actively fighting with patrons” of the gym, according to court documents.
He was initially charged with two counts of felony robbery (threat of injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor simple assault for attempting to cause bodily injury. Under those charges he would have faced up to 11 years in prison and more than $10,000 in fines.
Due to his no-contest plea, he will only need to serve less than a year in jail. The court ordered that his 69 days already spent in jail will be taken as credit and served consecutively with his 360-day sentence.
After his time in jail, he will have one year of probation, along with a total of $270 in fees that he will have to pay for court costs, among other services. The court waived $250 in public defender fees, citing his inability to pay.
Prior reporting stated that Creel had been arrested in April for aggravated domestic assault charges. Authorities said he had barricaded himself in his bedroom at his residence with a firearm.
Authorities said they were called into his home on reports of a suicidal individual and found Creel fighting with a family member. At the time, authorities said nobody was hurt in the incident.
His attempted robbery arrest was one day before he was set to appear for a preliminary hearing on that matter.
